Members of the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, the All Tagin Students’ Union and the All Tagin Youth Organization take out a procession in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo on Tuesday to press their demand to retain the original name of the bridge over the Subansiri river there. The bridge is locally known as Pul-Dvlo. Following its revamping by the BRO, it has been renamed as Hangpan Dada Bridge. – Karda Natam