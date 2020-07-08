Culvert on verge of collapse

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: The PWD Capital Division B has informed that a culvert on the Ganga-Jullang road, near the NES secretariat in Richi, is on the verge of collapse.

PWD AE Tadar Bhupen in a release said only light motor vehicles will be allowed to travel on this route, “and heavy vehicles are advised to use the Jullang-Chimpu road.”

The department advised commuters to drive with extreme caution while using the Ganga-Jullang road.