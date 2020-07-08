DA imposes four-day Seppa lockdown

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, Jul 7: East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Tuesday announced a four-day lockdown in headquarters Seppa, from 5 am of 8 July to 5 pm of 11 July.

The order comes a day after the administration pulled up local organizations for announcing an unauthorized lockdown in Seppa.

While the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing in the state, a large number of people have returned to Seppa from different parts of Arunachal in the past few days.

“I am of the opinion that there is an imminent threat of spread of infection and immediate counter-measures are required to contain it,” the DC stated in the lockdown order.

Meanwhile, the EKSWCO, the AEKDSU, the EKCCI, the ASTCWA and the CRO-EK unit have called off their lockdown announcement, citing miscommunication as the reason behind the unauthorized announcement.