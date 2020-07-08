Total lockdown affects normal life in ICR

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: Normal life has come to a standstill in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) due to the weeklong total lockdown imposed in the region in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases, police said on Tuesday.

The lockdown was imposed at 5 pm on Monday in the ICR, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa and Doimukh areas. It will remain in force till 5 am on 13 July.

All shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicles, barring those engaged in Covid-19 duties, were off the roads, Capital SP Tumme Amo said.

Educational institutions and offices of private firms also remained closed, while only a few bank branches and government offices were open, he said.

A total of 358 security personnel, including those from the CRPF, the IRBn and the APBn have been deployed in the region to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown, the SP said.

“I appreciate the people for their wholehearted cooperation by remaining indoors in their own interest to prevent the spread of the killer virus,” he said.

The state cabinet had on Saturday decided to impose a weeklong total lockdown in the ICR due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The region is the worst-affected in Arunachal, with 84 of the 176 active cases.

Ninety-two people have been cured of the disease in the state so far, while two patients have died. (PTI)