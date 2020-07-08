Need to fight Covid-19 together: Felix

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday visited Nirjuli, Doimukh, Itanagar and Naharlagun to boost the morale of the police personnel.

Speaking to media persons, he said the battle against Covid-19 would have to be fought together by every Arunachalee.

“This is not a battle of one individual or government. Everyone will have to join hands together in it. The SOP of the state government and the MHA should strictly be followed,” said Felix.

He commended the residents of the Itanagar capital region for their cooperation. “On the first day, the cooperation of the public has been absolute. However, some people are still going out. Those deliberately breaking the law will be booked under relevant sections of the law,” he added.

IGP Apur Bitin also visited various parts of the capital region and Doimukh to review the implementation of the lockdown.

“It’s a complete lockdown. No movement of people was witnessed and all the shops remained closed. The police are in the streets to monitor the lockdown,” said the IGP.

He said there has been no report of violation of the lockdown on the first day, and appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and the health workers.

A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, led by its vice president Meje Taku, also visited various parts of the capital region to encourage the police and the health workers.