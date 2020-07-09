Last Covid-19 patient in LDV recovers

ROING, Jul 8: The only remaining Covid-19 positive patient in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has recovered.

He was discharged from the BRTF Covid care centre here after testing negative twice consecutively.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 June and had remained asymptomatic.

After recovery of the last patient, the district now has no active cases of Covid- 19. (DIPRO)