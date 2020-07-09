RGU first dual-mode university to conduct capacity building training for teachers

RONO HILLS, Jul 8: “Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is the first dual-mode university from across the nations to initiate capacity building training program for teachers,” said Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) Director Prof Madhu Parhar.

She was speaking at the valedictory session of a three-day online programme: ‘Online capacity building of teaching staff on development of online courses’, organized by the CEMCA in collaboration with RGU from 6 to 8 July.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said, “Online learning has become the need of the hour and the RGU is committed to take all necessary steps to adapt to the new normal.”

He suggested that RGU and CEMCA jointly start relevant courses to facilitate the new methodologies of teaching-learning.

Prof Ashan Riddi, Director, IDE, RGU and Dr Manas Ranjan Parhi, SPO, CEMCA also spoke on the occasion.

The training programme, open to teachers to gain training in online teaching methods was specially curated for teachers from the northeastern region of the country.

It had 317 applicants, of which 100 were selected following selection criteria.

The 100 participants were given intensive synchronized and a-synchronized training with assignments and tasks.

Dr Nisha Singh, Centre for Online Education, IGNOU was the resource person for the three-day training.

Moyir Riba, faculty at IDE, RGU was the coordinator of the programme.

The Commonwealth of Learning established the CEMCA in 1994. CEMCA serves as the regional unit of the Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver, Canada. It promotes the meaningful, relevant and appropriate use of media and technology to serve the educational and training needs of Commonwealth member states of Asia.