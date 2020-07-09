Medical student accuses DBYC Fr of molestation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: A medical student has alleged that Father Cyriac of the Don Bosco Youth Centre here had molested her at the centre.

Based on her complaint, Father Cyriac was arrested by the police but later released on bail.

While the incident happened in the second week of June, it has surfaced now on social media after the father was released from police custody.

The student in her complaint letter to the officer-in-charge of the women’s police station, Itanagar wrote that she was staying in the Don Bosco Youth Centre, Vivek Vihar since 16 March for a course.

On the evening of 12 June, the father, who stays in the same compound, allegedly called her in the dining room for a teaching, where he touched her inappropriately, the woman said.

She also claimed that her phone was taken away so she was not able to contact her parents.

“I ran out of the campus and informed the police at the beat post at Ganga,” she said, adding that the police accompanied her back to the campus following which the father was later picked up by the police.

More details are awaited as the women’s police station was not able to provide details sought by this daily.