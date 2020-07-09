Three best performing SHGs in Lohit felicitated

TEZU, Jul 8: Three best performing self help groups (SHGs) in Lohit district were felicitated and nine SHGs were provided loan-sanctioned certificates in a programme here on Wednesday.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan handed over the certificates of excellent performance to three SHGs, namely, Tamlaya, Nimkay and Baya- Meyaa SHG and loan -sanctioned certificates amounting to Rs 1 lakh each to nine SHGs in a felicitation programme organized by the Arunachal State Livelihood Mission, Tezu Block Mission Management unit, in collaboration with the Tezu branch, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) at the DC’s conference hall .

Congratulating the best three SHGs, Dhawan exhorted all the SHGs of the district to scale-up their production and concentrate on making their products and services reliable, regular and of good quality.

The DC also asked the SHGs to avail the benefits under PM-Kisan Yojana and Kishan Credit Card (KCC) and directed the district agricultural officer, APRB branch manager and ArSLM block mission management to give 100 percent benefit to all the SHGs under PM-Kisan Yojana and KCC.

Sharing their experiences, some of the SHG members said that they have been working actively in their respective villages in various socio-economic spheres and have been contributing during the lockdown period. (DIPRO)