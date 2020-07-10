Developments in coop sectors discussed

YACHULI, Jul 9: The developments taking place in the cooperative sectors, access to government intervention, and finding lasting solutions for overall development of the cooperative societies were discussed during a meeting of the Lower Subansiri District Cooperative Union (DCU) here on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, who chaired the meeting, also inaugurated the agro-horti farmers’ convention hall on the occasion.

In his address, the minister advocated unified efforts by the marginal farmers and weavers of the district “to form a strong cooperation to cope with the market demands and the competitions from technology-driven large-scale productions across the country.”

He advised the leaders of cooperative societies to ensure that loans are repaid to the banks on time.

“This will create an ambience of trust between the bankers and the cooperators, thus accelerating the growth of the cooperative sectors,” he said.

Taking note of the projects submitted by the DCU under the NCDC, the minister suggested “clearly projecting the returns expected from the projects.”

DC Swetika Sachan emphasized on creating a reliable marketing board to augment the export of agri-horti and textile products.

Underscoring the importance of technology in marketing, she said “it is necessary to use technology to scale up production, especially in the textile and handloom sectors, in order to meet the larger demands.

“There should be no compromise on the quality of our products,” she said, and advised all the cooperative societies to improve their credibility by repaying loans on time.

DRCS Gyati Kobin spoke on the development of the cooperative sectors in the district. He informed that there are 130 cooperative societies in the district.

“Six of them – the AP State Artisans & Weavers Cooperative Federation Ltd, the Ziro Poultry Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd, the Brand Arunachal MPCS Ltd, the Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society Ltd, the Dilyang Diibu Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, and the KWUI Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Ltd, Ziro – have been awarded with cooperative excellent awards,” Kobin informed.

He presented the report on government intervention in the cooperative sectors of Lower Subansiri, and brought to the notice of the house “the disproportionate release of funds to Lower Subansiri district, despite its having the largest number of cooperative societies.”

Kobin also presented concept papers on the ICDP-III project for the NCDC scheme finance and adoption.

Among others, cooperators Likha Kamin, Khoda Jailyang and Michi Tamang and HoDs of the agriculture and allied departments shared their views.

The programme was attended by, besides others, the chairpersons and secretaries of 17 registered cooperative societies. (DIPRO)