Saplings planted to mark Van Mahotsav

[Pisi Zauing]

DIYUN, Jul 9: Diyun Range Forest Officer (RFO) Baishu Pertin and his team planted hundreds of saplings of various species along the Diyun-Namsai road at Innao, Dumba and Modoi in Changlang district to mark the 71st Van Mahotsav.

Themed ‘Each one, plant one’, the plantation activities were carried out from 1 to 7 July and beyond, involving GBs, women leaders, and others. Seedlings were also planted in the check gate area in Modoi, and at the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi ground in Innao.

The RFO said he plans to carry out “a large-scale plantation activity” in N’khumsang area, covering Pisi, Khamuk, Lewang, Phup, Khagam Singpho and Khagam Mossang villages, under the Diyun forest range.

The Diyun range has a huge forest area. Reports of encroachment on forest land, illegal timber extraction, theft of minerals, and other petty crimes related to forests are rampant under the Diyun forest range.

In the absence of manpower, vehicles and arms, the forest department here is helpless against mafias involved in such activities.