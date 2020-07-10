Select bldgs in Nlg declared containment zones: DC

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom has informed that only certain buildings in E, F and C Sectors of Naharlagun have been declared as containment zones while primary and secondary contacts are being traced.

The DC urged the people not to panic but follow the SOP to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“To stop community transmission, SOP has to be followed at any cost. Also, I appeal not to stigmatize the residents of E, F and C Sectors. Such act will discourage the fight against the coronavirus,” Dulom said.

He also informed that the frontline workers are being tested “at large-scale level.”