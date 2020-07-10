Primary contact of frontline worker tests positive

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: The primary contact of the frontline worker who had earlier tested Covid-19 positive at the state quarantine facility (SQF) in Lekhi also tested positive on Thursday.

The primary contact had been put under quarantine as soon as the SQF frontline worker had tested positive, officials informed.

The department also said that sample collection and testing of the contacts of the Covid-19 positive cases detected on Wednesday in E, F and C Sectors in Naharlagun will be conducted from Friday onwards.

Meanwhile, seven fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Changlang, five from Lower Subansiri, and two from Leparada districts.

The positive cases in Changlang include four returnees from Karnataka, and one each from Bihar, UP and Assam. Three positive cases in Lower Subansiri are returnees from Karnataka, and two are returnees from Bihar. The positive case in Leparada is a returnee from Manipur.

“All are detected from QF, asymptomatic and shifted to CCC,” the daily health bulletin read.

As on Thursday, 11 people have been released from quarantine after they tested negative twice consecutively. These include six in the Itanagar capital region, three in Changlang, and one each in Namsai and Tirap. They have been advised strict 14 days’ home quarantine.

The state has recorded a total of 302 Covid-19 positive cases; 120 people have been discharged; and two deaths have been reported. The state currently has 180 active cases.