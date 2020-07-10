Two-month-old baby recovers from Covid-19 in Diyun

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: A two-month-old child has recovered from Covid-19 in Diyun, Changlang.

She was released on Thursday from the Covid care centre (CCC) in Diyun, along with her mother, who also tested negative.

The child had returned from Gurgaon on 26 May with her parents, and had been admitted to the CCC along with her mother. The child and the mother were admitted to the CCC on 1 June, after the mother tested positive. The child also later tested positive.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav said that the child is now healthy.

“No other health issue could be detected during the time of discharge. The parents have been advised to take the child for vaccination as per schedule,” Dr Yadav said, responding to a query from this daily.