Extn workers trained in nutritional gardening

DEOMALI, Jul 10: Fourteen extension workers, including the ADO, the HDO and the BDO, participated in an in-service training programme on ‘Nutritional gardening in Tirap district’, organized here by the Tirap KVK on Friday.

Agronomy scientist Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita imparted the training through a PowerPoint presentation on all aspects of nutritional gardening in reference to Tirap. He advised the extension workers to “give more emphasis on year-round harvest of required fresh and toxic-free fruits and vegetables for self-consumption.”

Dr Kalita also suggested some effective steps to increase production and productivity of nutritional gardens.

Various problems faced by the extension workers at the grassroots level were also discussed.

KVK Head, Dr DS Chhonkar also spoke.