Man stranded in rising river rescued

YINGKIONG, Jul 10: A 26-year-old man from Mariyang in Upper Siang district, who was stranded amid the rising water of the Yamne river, was rescued on 6 July.

Olik Lego was rescued after 10 hours of joint efforts by personnel of the police and the fire & emergency services (F&ES), and members of the public.

The man, who had gone fishing, remained stranded in the middle of the river from 2 pm of 5 July till his rescue at 4 pm the next day.

SP Neelam Nega and a police team rushed to the spot, along with people of Mariyang, soon after receiving information about the stranded person.

The SP also roped in the service of the F&ES. The personnel of the F&ES, led by SO N Minno, reached the man at 11 pm, and finally managed to rescue him the next day at 4 pm.

The efforts and cooperation of the public – especially of one Takep Tamut, son of Takeng Tamut of Damda village, who played a pivotal role in the rescue operation – have been praised by all.

The whole operation was monitored and supervised by the Upper Siang SP and Upper Siang DC Taper Pada.

IGP (Operations) Apur Bitin and DIGP (Central Range) Issac Pertin also provided valuable suggestions, the SP said. (DIPRO)