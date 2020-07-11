Govt announces ex gratia, orgs mourn deaths

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of lives due to landslides in Tigdo village and Modi Rijo.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Khandu said “the state and its people are with the victims during these trying times.”

Expressing extreme anguish, the CM has ordered that all possible relief be provided, and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased.

He directed the district administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation, and appealed to the people residing in vulnerable areas to move to safer places.

Khandu also urged commuters to travel with caution, in view of “the rain-loosened soil that may trigger landslides anytime.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow over the deaths.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Aru-nachal Pradesh. My thou-ghts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he tweeted.

Gov mourns deaths, urges people to be alert

Governor BD Mishra expressed shock and sadness at the loss of lives in the landslides in Tigdo and Modi Rijo, and expressed agony over the loss of properties, both private and public.

“The damages caused to the vital roads and other means of communication due to the heavy rainfall in different parts of the state is a matter of great concern for all, which must be repaired as soon as possible,” Mishra said.

Mourning the tragic losses, he appealed to the people to “exercise maximum alertness and take all necessary precautions as the state is experiencing unusual torrential rainfall this time.”

The governor directed the state government and the district administrations to issue necessary advisory to the people living in landslide- and flood-prone areas, “as also rush all possible succour to the affected people at the earliest and in equal measures and by efficient and probity exercised dispensation.”

NES appeals to all to shift to safer locations, mourns death

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) also appealed to the people to shift to safer places from landslide- and flood-prone areas to prevent further loss of lives during this peak monsoon season.

It urged the government to “initiate public awareness and prior warning with robust precautionary mechanism to prevent loss of lives, and also provide immediate relief to flood-affected people and grant ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.”

The NES mourned the tragic deaths and extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) also deeply mourned the deaths in the landslides in Tigdo and Modi Rijo.

In a statement, ACF president Toko Teki expressed sadness over the loss of lives, and appealed to the state government to provide adequate compensation to the family members of the victims.

He also urged the people living on hillsides and riversides to take precautions to prevent further loss of lives. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell and Raj Bhavan)