24 including 3 health workers test Covid-19+ve in Nlg

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: Three health workers – two from the TRIHMS and one from the health services directorate – have tested Covid-19 positive, taking the total to 24 in a day in Naharlagun, the twin town of Itanagar.

In an apartment complex in E Sector, Naharlagun, 14 tested positive. In addition, 10 more tested positive, and they are also primary contacts of the first positive case in E Sector detected earlier, the health department said.

“Eighty-three persons were tested by RDT-Antigen for Covid-19 from an apartment complex in E Sector, out of which 14 were detected to be positive and 69 were negative.

The same 14 positives also tested positive for Covid-19 by RT-PCR. Out of the 14 positives, eight had mild symptoms. All of them have been shifted to CCC Lekhi,” informed Dr L Jampa, the state surveillance officer, in the official daily bulletin.

One case in the Itanagar capital region is a two-year-old child – a nephew of the positive case detected in E Sector, Naharlagun.

A total of 33 positive cases were detected in the state on Friday, including three in Changlang and two in Namsai.

The positive cases in Namsai are returnees from Gujarat and West Bengal, and the cases in Changlang are returnees from Karnataka. All tested positive in facility quarantine. One positive case is a frontline worker in the Miao quarantine facility.

The state had 213 active cases as on Friday.