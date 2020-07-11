MLA visits flood-affected sites in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Jul 10: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering visited flood- and erosion-affected sites in Ruksin subdivision of East Siang district on Friday, and took stock of the damages.

During his visit to flood-hit Rani village, Ering asked the engineers to take up steps to divert the streams to protect the rural residential areas.

The MLA also inspected the collapsed suspension bridge over the Sille river at Sille-Teromile, and the eroded portion in Oyan. Interacting with the villagers, the MLA assured them that proposal for renovation schemes would be taken up with the state government.

The Sille river destroyed the suspension bridge on Thursday, causing disruption in surface communication between Sille-Teromile and Mangnang villages in Ruksin subdivision.

As per reports, Mangnang is cut off from the rest of the state after the suspension bridge was washed way. Two other link roads connected to the national highway through the Poba RF and the MMJ road via Mikong village had been breached earlier.

On the other hand, the surging water of Tide Nallah is posing a threat to the Bailey bridge between Soka-Bamin and Sika-Tode villages.

Ering instructed the administrative officials to assess the flood damages properly, and urged the engineers concerned to submit estimates for renovation of the collapsed bridge and anti-erosion schemes.

Engineers of the WRD informed that the region is receiving excessive rainfall this monsoon, which is causing massive devastation in riverine villages. They said the department has developed a well-defined early flood warning system that monitors rising water levels at different stations in Upper Siang, Siang and East Siang districts, and issues an alert when the situation is alarming.

Ering was accompanied by, among others, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, Sille-Oyan CO Heera Panggeng, and Pasighat WRD Division EE Gonong Pertin during his visit.