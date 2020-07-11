RI micro-plan, HMIS discussed

ZIRO, Jul 10: The Lower Subansiri district task force for immunization (DTFI) met here on Friday and discussed the district’s routine immunization (RI) micro-plan and the HMIS performance report.

Reviewing the RI micro-plan, DC Swetika Sachan emphasized the need for joint efforts by the women & child development department and the medical department “as the RI plans are based on the surveys conducted by the ASHAs and anganwadi workers of the areas.”

She directed the medical officers to maintain a monthly diary and report their initiatives in improving the health indicators of their areas directly to her.

The MOs were also asked to hold monthly meetings with the ASHAs and anganwadi workers of their areas to identify areas where intervention by the health department would be required.

“The ASHAs and anganwadis should mandatorily carry out IECs on family planning and spacing pregnancy in their sectors,” she said, adding that “ensuring good reproductive health of a mother is the crux to a healthy society.”

Later, the status of the PLUS project under the Ziro and the Yazali CHCs was reviewed. The status of the full immunization incentive scheme for the district was also reviewed.

Among others, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, DRCHO Dr Derin Likar, MS Dr Kime Horming, MOs, and ICDS DD C Thajang attended the meeting.

In West Kameng district, the DTFI on Friday reviewed ‘facility-wise’ RI activities in order to ensure 100 percent coverage by December.

Finding ambiguities in the target set and the data entered, DC Karma Leki called for better coordination and synergy between the MOs and the DPMs. He directed the MOs and the CDPOs to work in tandem for proper implementation of schemes.

The DC also asked the authority responsible for improving the ANC performance to “motivate the field workers for achieving the target specified.”

DRCHO Dr TD Namsa made a presentation on the objectives, manpower status, the RI micro-plan, ANC and RI plan, etc, under the NHM. (DIPROs)