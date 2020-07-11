NSCN (K) operative surrenders

KHONSA, Jul 10: One Toalong Atoa alias Vincent, an operative of the NSCN (K), surrendered before Tirap Deputy Commissioner Bhanu Prabha here on Friday.

Accompanied by his wife, Nyachah Atoa, Toalong submitted his letter of surrender to the DC in her office chamber.

The DC advised him to get engaged in agriculture and allied sectors, saying the district administration would provide him with all possible help and support. (DIPRO)