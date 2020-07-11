TAH construction picks up momentum in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, Jul 10: The construction of the stretch under Package 2 (Anya Gate to Pamluk) of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) has picked up momentum with the pegging of the self-demolished structures and dismantling of the existing structures on the RoW as approved in the strip plan by the MoRTH.

The process had been completed from Pai Gate to Lempia village, under Chainage 45440 to 53400, till the filing of this report.

Eighty percent of the compensation under this package has been paid, and efforts will be made to clear the remaining 20 percent by August 2020, as decided in the meeting held on the sideline of the flagging-off of the TAH Package 1 and 2 in February, informed DC Swetika Sachan.

24.440 kms out of 33.660 kms of earthwork upto sub-grade under Package 2 and 10.22 kms out of a total of 44.16 kms under Package 1 (Potin to Anya Gate) have been completed so far.

The stretch of the highway between Pine Grove and Pamluk, which earlier was in a very deplorable condition, has seen remarkable progress under the TAH. (DIPRO)