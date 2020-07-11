AAPSU team visits landslide-affected areas, asks for central relief package

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: Expressing concern over reports of loss of lives and properties in the state due to flashfloods and landslides, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has urged the state government and its three parliamentarians to “impress upon the central government for adequate flood and landslide relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction package.”

A team of the AAPSU, led by its vice president Meje Taku on Friday visited various flood- and landslide-affected areas in and around the Itanagar capital region and assessed the severity of the damages.

The team also visited 6 Kilo (Modi Rijo), where landslide claimed four lives and damaged many houses.

The union extended its condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the landslides in Tigdo and Modirijo, and appealed to the state government to provide ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, and financial assistance to those who are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Advocating preparing “a full-fledged disaster mitigation and relief plan,” the union said that “proper evacuation sites should be identified in all vulnerable districts, including the capital complex.”

“Since the state is facing multiple problems, including the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases, it is time for everyone, including the state government and its agencies, to deal with the matter with extreme caution and seriousness,” the union said.

It appealed to the people of the state to follow the government’s advisories and disaster management guidelines, including the Covid-19 SOP, and extend cooperation to all the frontline workers, including police personnel and health workers.

The AAPSU also asked its federal units to extend support and cooperation to the respective district administrations during this crucial time.