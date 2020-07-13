APCC mourns deaths, urges govt to provide relief

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of eight lives, including four children, in the landslides that occurred in Tigdo village and Modi Rijo area.

In a press release, it conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured who are recuperating in the hospitals.

The APCC urged the state government to immediately release ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased, and

to extend all necessary help and support to those injured.

It also urged the government to provide adequate compensation, including rehabilitation, to the flood-affected people across the state, and to take measures “to tackle the flood and its aftermath.”