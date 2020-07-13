TRIHMS staff to provide samples by Mon

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 12: The director of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here issued an order on Sunday, directing doctors, nurses and other staff of the TRIHMS who were unable to give their samples for Covid-19 tests to provide their samples on 12 and 13 July by 11 am at the flu clinic of the hospital without fail.

If there are any difficulties in this regard, the director has asked to inform the CM S/D MS immediately.

The emergency and casualty service, emergency OT, OPD service and labour room services will resume in the hospital from 14 July onwards.