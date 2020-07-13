ICR not in Covid-19 community transmission phase: Health Secy

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: Health Secretary P Parthiban has claimed that the Itanagar capital region (ICR) is yet to enter the community transmission phase of Covid-19.

Talking to the media here on Sunday during a visit to the Itafort UPHC, he said the capital region was witnessing “local transmission” as of now.

“During community transmission the source of infection remains unknown. In the case of capital complex region, the source is known to health officials,” he said.

The secretary informed that testing is being ramped up to break the chain and the target is to conduct more than 5000 tests in the ICR during the lockdown period. He added that the priority is to test the frontline workers and the people living in the containment zones.

IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa informed that besides testing frontline workers, tests have been carried out in containment zones.

“Testing is being done in E, F and C Sectors of Naharlagun,” he said.

Dr Jampa informed that TrueNat testing to detect Covid-19 has started in Pasighat (East Siang) and Tawang, and will start soon in Roing (Lower Dibang Valley).

“More districts will start doing testing by TrueNat by the end of this month. As the number of testing increases, more Covid-19 positive cases are expected to be detected. But there is nothing to panic (about),” he said.

Dr Jampa appealed to the people to cooperate with the frontline workers and medical teams and follow the social distancing norms.