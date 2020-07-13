Orgs reconstruct hanging bridge

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, Jul 12: Amid a weeklong lockdown in entire Upper Subansiri district on account of Covid-19, local organizations here came together to construct a hanging bridge over Jeb Koro stream for the convenience of the villagers of Giteripa circle.

The original bridge had been washed away by flood several months back, causing hardship to the villagers, especially during medical emergencies. The new bridge has restored connectivity to many villages of the Heche and Lodu clans of Giteripa circle.

Members of the United Youth Front Dumporijo, the Bely Biyak Dere Youth Association and the women’s SHG here joined hands and constructed the bridge on Saturday.