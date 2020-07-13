Miao under complete lockdown

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 12: Following the clamping of 144 CrPC and declaration of Miao circle as a containment zone, there has been no movement of vehicles or pedestrians here in Changlang district since Saturday evening.

Miao has been declared a containment zone till 15 July after a policeman without any travel history who was on duty at the Covid care centre (CCC) here tested positive on 10 July.

On Sunday, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo visited the CCC and all the quarantine centres in the township and adjoining areas, and briefed the police guard parties to strictly observe the standard operating procedure.

As the Miao police station is sealed, the SDPO office has been designated as the temporary police station. Both high- and low-risk contact police personnel have been quarantined. They underwent Covid-19 tests on Sunday, and the results are awaited.

Since most of the police personnel are under quarantine, the SP has deployed additional manpower here from the neighbouring police stations.

Frontline workers are busy tracing all primary and secondary contacts of the police personnel. Shops along with government and private establishments are completely closed, and the police have barricaded all entry and exit routes in Miao circle.

The SP has appealed to the residents to use the Changlang helpline number 85058 03803 and the local medical helpline number 89746 87664 to report cases of people suffering from fever, sore throat, cough, problem in breathing, etc, so that prompt action may be initiated.

Meanwhile, the Miao MO has started mobilizing field teams comprising nurses, ASHAs and anganwadi workers for carrying out door-to-door surveillance.

In Kharsang, which has been declared a buffer zone, shops providing essential commodities/services remained open between 8 am and noon.