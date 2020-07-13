Prayer centre goer tests Covid-19+ve

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: An AAPSU team along with a team from the Naharlagun police station on Sunday visited the premises of a prayer centre in 2 Kilo area after receiving a written complaint from the colony’s residents about detection of a Covid-19 positive case in their area.

A woman, who had fasted and stayed at the prayer centre for three days, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the union informed in a release.

The AAPSU team, led by its vice president (admin) Meje Taku collected details of the entire area and asked the residents to not leave the area until proper contact tracing and testing are initiated by the authorities.

Informing the deputy commissioner about the incident, the union appealed for immediate declaration of the area around the prayer centre as a containment zone and initiation of contact tracing at the earliest.

The union also urged the district authorities across the state to seal the house(s) of those who test positive and declare their house(s) as containment zone(s).

“Till the result of the family members comes as negative, they should be put under home quarantine and also be given necessary instructions on the dos and don’ts,” the AAPSU said.

Stating that there might be many more such prayer/fasting centres and places of worship in and around the Itanagar capital region which are being opened, flouting the SOP issued by the state government, the union reiterated its demand for closure of all places of worship, including the prayer/fasting centres in the state, with immediate effect.

The union appealed to all religious leaders and organizations to take the Covid-19 situation very seriously and not allow the opening of places of worship.

“This is the time for all of us to come together and support the frontline workers in their effort to control the pandemic situation,” it said, adding that any lapse in measures to contain the spread of the virus could lead to “Nizammuddin Markaz-like community spread from such places.”