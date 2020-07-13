Govt relaxes lockdown measures in sector areas

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom informed that the state government has relaxed the lockdown measures somewhat by allowing ration shops, grocery shops and vegetables outlets in the sector areas to open on 13 and 14 July.

The government has extended upto 20 July the weeklong lockdown it had earlier imposed till 13 July.

“On 13th and 14th July, the ration shops, groceries and vegetable vendors of sector areas in capital complex will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it will be regulated by the district administration,” said the DC, addressing press persons here.

He informed that there will be complete lockdown on 15 and 16 July and no shop will be allowed to open.

On 17 July again, the sector shops will be allowed to open during the abovementioned hours, followed by complete lockdown on 18 and 19 July, Dulom said.

“The main markets and the shops along the national highway will remain closed. Only sector shops will be allowed to open on alternate days,” he said.

“The idea of this regulation or giving relaxation to groceries, ration and vegetable vendors in the sector areas is considering the extension of the lockdown and also to make it easier for the health workers in contact tracing and containing the virus from spreading,” the DC said.

He informed that the wholesale shops in the main markets would only be allowed to sell to the sector retailers and not directly to consumers.

The DC appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration, and advised the people to remain at home and not take unnecessary chances by stepping out.

“Be safe, be at home. Everyone is a potential carrier now as the virus is seemingly being detected outside the quarantine centres,” said Dulom.

Other restrictions and exemptions as per the lockdown SOP will remain in place, he informed.