Custodial death by suicide in Tezu PS

Staff Reporter

TEZU, Jul 13: An 18-year-old, identified as Dilbar alias Bulbul Hussain, from Borpulary village in Karimganj, Assam, reportedly died by suicide in the Tezu police station (PS) lockup last Saturday morning.

Sources in Tezu informed that Hussain had been detained in connection with Tezu PS Case No 36/2020 u/s 363/201 IPC since the afternoon of 10 July.

Lohit SP Dorjee Wangdi Thongon in an interview with the digital news channel Arunachal Today informed that “on 3 July a missing report was received from one Samir Nayak, who said that his 14-year-old daughter had gone missing. As per the missing report, SI Bimal Kumar was endorsed to investigate the case.

“During the investigation, IO SI Bimal Kumar found out one mobile number which had been constantly contacted by the missing girl, which was traced to one Dilbar Hussain name was registered,” the SP said.

After confirmation of Hussain’s involvement in the missing girl’s case, he was arrested.

“At 7:30 am on 11 July, when SI Bimal Kumar went to the lockup, he found Dilbar Hussain hanging. As soon as I got report, I have informed the magistrate and relatives of Dilbar Hussain, including

Muslim community members living in Tezu,” the SP stated.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Tezu PS and a new investigating officer has been assigned to pursue it. A three-member medical committee has been formed for postmortem, and a report would be sent to the National Human Rights Commission.

“We are also investigating if there is any lapses on part of the police personnel for custodial death of Dilbar Hussain and action would be taken. Subsequently, I am suspending the constable who was on duty when Dilbar had died by suicide,” Thongon said.