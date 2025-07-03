Udyami Panjikaran Mela organised

TUTING, 2 Jul: An Udyami Panjikaran Mela was organised here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in association with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The event was a direct outcome of the military-civil fusion programme held earlier in Rayang, reflecting a strong spirit of cooperation between military forces and civil society in advancing rural development.

The fair was designed to encourage entrepreneurship and promote active participation of SHGs in building a sustainable platf-orm for local farmers, artisans, and rural producers.

With the goal of improving livelihoods and enabling market accessibility, the event focused on providing reliable and long-term market linkages for indigenous products and agricultural goods from the region.

Local SHGs, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs from across Upper Siang district and neighbouring areas participated in the event. They were given on-the-spot support for udyami (entrepreneur) registration, business development advice, and exposure to various government schemes aimed at empowering rural livelihoods.

The fair served not just as a registration drive but also as a capacity-building platf-orm where rural participants could interact with officials, financial institutions, market experts, and the armed forces to understand how to upscale their products and services for larger markets.

The Indian Army, through its ongoing civil outreach programme under Operation Sadbhavana, played a pivotal role in mobilizing and supporting local communities. (DIPRO)