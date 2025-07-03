Training prog on induced breeding of carps

NAMSAI, 2 Jul: A three-day residential training programme on ‘Induced breeding and seed production of carps’ was inaugurated on Tuesday at the DC office conference hall here, under the chairmanship of Namsai DC CR Khampa.

In his address, Khampa stressed the steady and growing demand for fishery products. He pointed out that much of Arunachal Pradesh’ fish supply are currently supplied from other states like Andhra Pradesh, despite Namsai’s natural suitability for fish farming due to its abundant water bodies and plain terrain.

He said that the training would equip progressivefarmers to produce both fish and fish seeds locally, thereby doubling their income. He called upon the trainees to not only enhance their skills but also motivate others in their villages to take up fish farming and work towards making Namsai a leading district in fisheries.

District Planning Officer Dr K Sarmah underlined the potential of Namsai’s agro-based economy for diversification, especially through fisheries. Comparing the situation to saturated agricultural lands in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he pointed out that Namsai’s high water table and unused lands offer ideal conditions for fish farming. He urged participants to approach fish farming as a business and leverage schemes like kisan credit card and atmanirbhar subsidies to secure financial support. He also emphasized the importance of f-orming cooperative societies and organising exposure tours to states like Odisha to learn advanced techniques.

Fisheries Assistant Director Joram Rupa, encouraged the trainees to make full use of the platf-orm, have their doubts cleared, and actively engage in the learning process.

The event is being organised by the National Fisheries Development Board – North Eastern Regional Centre, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Department.

The training programme, scheduled from 1 to 3 July, targets hatchery owners, entrepreneurs, fish farmers, and beneficiaries under the PMMSY and the NFDB.(DIPRO)