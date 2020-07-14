Gov, others undergo antigen test

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Governor BD Mishra along with his family members and officials, staffs and personnel attached to the Raj Bhavan and the governor secretariat voluntarily underwent antigen tests for Covid-19 at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The tests were conducted by a medical team led by IDSP State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa and

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme.

Expressing confidence in the doctors for “strictly following the Covid-19 pandemic countermeasures,” the governor reiterated the importance of social distancing, wearing masks, and frequent hand-washing in fighting the pandemic.

He also advised the people to install the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones “to be sure of their surroundings for safety from Covid-19 positive cases.” (Raj Bhavan)