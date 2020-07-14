W/Siang, Tirap declared Covid-19-free

AALO, Jul 13: West Siang has become a Covid-19-free district after the release of its second Covid-19 patient from the circuit house Covid care centre (CCC) here on Monday.

The patient, an army man hailing from Shi-Yomi district, had been admitted to the CCC after he was found positive on 26 June. Later, his swab samples returned negative results on 4 and 6 July.

The district administration handed over the discharge certificate to the person in a small function at the CCC. ADC-cum-nodal officer Liyi Bagra advised the person strict home quarantine for 14 days.

2 GREF personnel recover in Tirap

In Tirap district, the last two Covid-19 cases – both staffers of the GREF – recovered on Monday.

The two men from the 103 RCC GREF camp in Tirathju had been admitted to the Covid care centre in Khonsa on 5 June after testing positive for Covid-19.

Issuing the discharge certificate, DMO Dr Koblem Mossang advised them to strictly observe 14-day home quarantine, and to inform the Covid-19 control room at 69091 04489 if they develop any symptoms during home quarantine.

The DMO also advised them to eat healthy food and follow the SOP of social distancing, wearing a mask, ensuring hand hygiene, etc. She further advised them to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones and keep it active at all times through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

“One shall be liable for prosecution under Section 188 IPC (45) 1860 for any violation of this order,” she said.

Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha congratulated all the frontline workers, “irrespective of health warriors, magistrate and police on duty” for containing the disease.

After the recovery of all five reported Covid-19 patients in the district, the DMO declared Tirap a Covid-19-free district. (DIPROs)