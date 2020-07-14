MLA inspects Parak bridge site

YINGKIONG, Jul 13: Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku along with government officers and public leaders of Katan and Geku circles visited the Parak bridge site over the Yamne river in Upper Siang district on 12 July.

Interacting with the GBs, former panchayat leaders and the construction workers, the MLA sought the people’s active cooperation for early completion of the bridge, which would be a lifeline for Geku and Katan circles.

He also advised the people to maintain social distance and personal hygiene and adopt a healthy lifestyle to control Covid-19.

EAC Olom Panggeng urged the public to cooperate with the construction workers, and assured to provide all possible help from the local administration.

Sibum village HGB Mingkeng Taku also spoke.

Earlier, the team visited the Silli hydel project in Geku and interacted with the departmental staff there. The MLA assured to provide support from the government’s end for early restoration of the project. (DIPRO)