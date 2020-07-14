APCC seeks reappointment of contractual TA

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has written to the Papum Pare deputy commissioner, seeking “re-selection/reappointment” to the post of contractual technical assistant (TA) in the census and statistics department.

In a letter to the DC, APCC vice president Techi Tagi Tara said that “the post of contractual technical assistant under Papum Pare district has been appointed without prior consultation/proper acknowledgement of the concerned MLA of Sagalee assembly constituency.”

Stating that the contractual post “has to maintain a ratio of 80:20 as per government norms,” Tara said “bonafide domicile unemployed youth of the particular circle should be given top preference for the post of technical assistant.”

He appealed to the DC to take initiative in the matter and immediately re-select or reappoint “genuine bonafide unemployment youth of respective circle for the post.”