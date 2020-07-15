ANYA demands inquiry into job deprivation issue

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has demanded that the state government order a magisterial inquiry into the alleged injustice meted out to members of the Nyishi community in Tawang by depriving them of job opportunity.

In a representation to the chief secretary, the ANYA stated that around 31 youths belonging to the Nyishi community had gone to Tawang on 7 July to attend an interview for recruitment as army porters.

However, the Indian Army did not engage them in duty even after they had been selected and the token for area distribution had been issued to them.

When the candidates went to enquire about it at the office on 12 July, local people reportedly responded and told them that there were no vacancies available, the association said.

The ANYA expressed surprise at the way the candidates have been denied jobs even after having been selected.