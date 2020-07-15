State records highest single-day spike in Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: Arunachal recorded the highest single-day spike of 75 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with the Itanagar capital region leading the list with 49 cases.

This was followed by 12 cases in East Siang, five in Leparada, three in Namsai and two in Lower Dibang Valley.

Changlang, Longding and Tirap recorded one case each.

Siang district also recorded its first Covid-19 positive case on Tuesday.

The numbers of people who recovered on Tuesday include four in Changlang and two each in Namsai and Lower Siang.

The state has recorded a total of 462 Covid-19 positive cases. Altogether 153 have recovered, and three deaths have been reported.

The number of active cases stands at 306.

Meanwhile, in view of the rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini has issued an order that all services other than the flu clinic and the Covid ward/ICU in the TRIHMS shall remain suspended till further orders.