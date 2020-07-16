12 army covid-19+ve personnel shifted to army hospital

PASIGHAT, Jul 15: Twelve army personnel of Sigar Military Station under Mebo sub-division in East Siang district, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, have been shifted to Likabali Army Base Hospital.

An ITBP jawan also tested positive for Covid-19 in TruNat machine test and the confirmation test result is awaited. The ITBP jawan has been admitted in the dedicated Covid hospital here, according to East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh.

Meanwhile, the Mebo ADC through an executive order prohibited civilians’ movement to and from Sigar Military Station.

“All vehicles and convoy moving from Sigar Military Station shall not halt anywhere within Mebo Sub-Division and the Mebo-Dholla Road from 2-km point to Patang Korong via Sigar Military camp till Sigar village is closed for vehicular movement of general public until further order, under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005,” the order said.

The local administration also shut all shops in Mebo Charali and adjoining Romdum, Ayeng and Raneghat as a preventive measure.

The ALG premises have also been sealed by the DA.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong has expressed concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the armed force personnel deployed in the district. (DIPRO)