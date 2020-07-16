Himalayan University issues exam notification

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: The Himalayan University here is set to conduct examinations for its final semester/ year students from either the last week of August or the first week of September.

Following the 6 July guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which says that “final term examinations are compulsory and may be conducted by 30 September, 2020,” the institute issued

a notification on 14 July that exams will be held in August-September (or as per instructions of government authorities).

The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union had raised strong objection to the conduct of examinations and sought that the authorities give sufficient time for in-person classes to complete the courses or that they (RGU authorities) take the assurance of each student’s health and life.

The RGU had made it clear that it would follow the guidelines of the UGC.

While there has been much opposition from the student bodies across the country and even some state governments, who have termed the decision “unfair” and “unsafe for students,” respectively, the UGC is empowered to issue guidelines on the conduct of examinations.

The state governments of West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have already objected to the UGC guidelines.

However, the UGC said, “In the interest of the future of students and to maintain the standard of education, examination is compulsory.”