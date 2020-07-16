7 employees of medical store test Covid-19+ve in ICR, 29 fresh cases in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: Seven employees of M/S Popu Enterprise in Naharlagun’s A sector have tested positive for Covid-19.

The store is one of the major medical equipment and drug distributors to the hospitals, pharmacies and clinics in the capital region as well as the state.

State Nodal Officer for Covid-19, Dr L Jampa informed that contact tracing for M/S Popu Enterprise is being done by the health officials and sought cooperation of the people.

Meanwhile, 29 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the state on Wednesday with 14 cases in Namsai, 12 in the Itanagar-Capital Region (ICR), two in Leparada and one in Lower Siang.

The cases in Leparada and one in ICR were detected in facility quarantine. The health department did not specify on the rest.

Of all the cases reported, one is reported to be symptomatic while the rest are asymptomatic, as per health officials.