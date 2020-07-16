Antigen tests in twin town for primary contacts begin: DMO

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: Capital Complex District Medical Officer M Perme has informed that the health department has started antigen tests in the twin town.

The health department has formed 10 rapid response teams, which include a doctor, lab technician, assistant lab technician, nurse, data entry operator and sanitary assistant each, to conduct the rapid tests.

The teams have been divided into a set of five each for Itanagar and Naharlagun. It has been done keeping in view the growing cases of Covid-19 in the capital region.

The DMO said that for the last few days, positive cases are being reported from outside the quarantine facilities.

“The team is conducting the rapid diagnostic test for antigen for primary contacts of positive cases. This is being done to break the chain of any possible transmission,” the DMO said.

He also appealed to the people living in the containment zones to cooperate with the authorities.

“People in containment zones should not come out and should not allow outsiders to enter. Even if magistrates and doctors are not present every time, they should follow the laid down SOPs,” he added.

The DMO also urged people to stop demanding large scale tests if any one person from their colony or sector tests positive for Covid-19.

“We understand people are concerned but there is an SOP for it and we will act according to it,” added Dr Perme.

The DMO also appealed to the people to stop sharing unverified information about health workers on social media and said health workers need love and support from the people of the state.