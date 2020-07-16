Police nab NSCN-IM over ground worker

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 15: An over ground worker of NSCN (IM), identified as Jungron Chena alias John Kimsing (26) has been apprehended by the Changlang unit police from Manmao on Wednesday.

It is believed that he was previously from NSCN (R).

He was allegedly carrying out illegal extortion activities in Jairampur and Manmao areas of Changlang district at the behest of the NSCN (IM).

The apprehended individual was also the main accused in the firing incident between Assam Rifles and UG at Jairampur on 19 June this year.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the Jairampur police station under the Arms Act.

Earlier, his partner identified as Lajong Lungkhi, who was also an NSCN-IM OGW, was apprehended with Rs 70,000 extorted money by the Assam Rifles.

In another incident, one Ngongsam Bo (32) of Yatdam circle was apprehended by Changlang unit police on 9 July for indulging in illegal extortion activities in the name of NSCN organization.