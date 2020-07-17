Contact tracing carried out in ICR: DC

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom informed that the contact tracing team of the health department on Thursday carried out tracing of primary contacts in Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli and conducted antigen tests for Covid-19.

As per the results, three primary contacts were traced in Nirjuli, and all tested negative. In Naharlagun, 322 primary contacts were tested, and 20 of them tested positive.

In Itanagar, contact tracing was carried out in various colonies and nearby villages. In Jullang village, six primary contacts tested negative; one primary contact in Chimpu tested negative; and two primary contacts in Abotani Colony tested negative.

In Mowb-II, out of 14 primary contacts, one tested positive.

Further, the body of the person who was found dead in a Tempo in Ganga village was also tested for Covid-19 and the result was negative, the DC informed.

He also informed that six buildings have been declared as a containment zone, and urged the people living there to not venture outside and not allow others to enter.

The DC appealed to the people to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) to stop further spread of Covid-19.

“The number of positive cases is rising. Transmission chains can be broken only by maintaining the SOP. Lockdown is helping to slow it down and also in contact tracing. The only way to defeat Covid-19 is by following the SOP,” he said.

The DC added that the health department is able to trace the sources of the virus.

“As of now we are able to trace the source and isolate the positive. But if people don’t follow the SOP, community transmission might happen and we may never know the source,” he said.