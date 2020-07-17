DA suspends import of poultry, fish

DAPORIJO, Jul 16: The Upper Subansiri district administration has suspended the import and sale of chicken and fish in the market here till a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) is prepared.

In an order issued on 15 July, DC Kanto Danggen said slaughter and sale of mithun meat is also suspended “till a designated place for selling, timing for selling, and mechanism for monitoring are finalized.”

The order came into force after meetings held on 6 and 7 July regarding suspending import and sale of chicken and fish in Daporijo till an SOP is devised in such a way that there is no rush or gathering and violation of social distancing and the Covid protocol while unloading and selling chicken and fish in the market.

During the same meeting, it was decided that mithun meat shall not be sold beyond the rate fixed by the administration, and that mithun meat will not be sold in the midnight hours.

The DC was also notified that, in contravention to the decisions taken in the meeting, mithun meat is being sold at unspecified locations without maintaining any prescribed time or the rate fixed by the administration. (DIPRO)