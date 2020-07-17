DC warns against selling commodities above fixed rates

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom has warned that the administration will take “strong action” against shopkeepers who sell perishable and non-perishable essential commodities above the retail price list issued by the DA.

Speaking to the press here on Thursday evening, Dulom said the DA would not hesitate even to cancel the licence of shopkeepers if they are found violating the order.

“Don’t use the pandemic situation to make profit. Magistrate and police will conduct checking in the markets starting Friday,” he said.

The DC said the price list has been prepared in consultation with the APMC and the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

“Every 15 days we will try to review the prices. We will take care of the interests of both consumers and business owners,” Dulom said.

The DC sought cooperation from the public and the shopkeepers in this regard.