Artistes from RGU and AMU connect through music

RONO HILLS, Jul 16: An online programme themed ‘Yuva sangeet samaroh’ was organized by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, in collaboration with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh, under the Ek Bharat Shresthta Bharat (EBSB) programme on 15 July.

The EBSB programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and union territories in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding among them.

AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor highlighted the significance of academic and cultural exchange among the universities situated in diverse geographical regions of India. He assured the vice chancellor of RGU of extending all possible help in exchange programmes involving students and faculties of both the universities “to understand the cultures of each other, which is one of the objectives of the EBSB.”

RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha elaborated the activities and objectives of the EBSB mission. He said “music is the only medium to make bonds between two cultures.”

RGU EBSB nodal officer Dr Sambhu Prasad briefed the audience on the sangeet samaroh. Mukkir Dai, Jikeshen Pul and Pakngam Lombi of RGU, and Haider Saifullah, Nazar Hussain and Anas Khan of the AMU were the student performers in the online programme which had over 100 participants.

AMU CEC coordinator, Prof S Sirajuddin Ajmali, programme convener, Prof Sampam Tangjang and joint coordinator Ashok Berman also spoke.