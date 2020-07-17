Govt to launch sero survey in ICR

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The state government will launch extensive sero survey in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) for the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 cases, including vulnerable groups, a health department official said here on Thursday.

The department will perform rapid tests using antigen and ELISA kits after the ongoing lockdown till 20 July is lifted. Rapid response teams have already been constituted for the purpose, Health Secretary P Parthiban told reporters in a virtual press conference here.

“Our basic aim is to identify the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons and to flatten the curve of the virus, so that the pandemic can be contained,” Parthiban said.

The rapid antigen tests began last week in the ICR after it witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases, he said, adding that the health authorities have so far conducted 968 antigen and 1867 ELISA tests in the capital region.

Parthiban said that most of the cases were initially detected in quarantine facilities but in recent times they were also reported from other areas in the capital region.

“It is due to the long incubation period of the virus as several cases which were negative earlier tested positive at later stage. The need of the hour is to break the chain of transmission,” the health secretary said.

Any decision on extending the lockdown in the ICR will be taken after the cabinet meeting slated to be held on Friday. The meeting will assess the situation.

To a query on violation of lockdown norms by people in the capital region, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng said that the DCs and the SPs are doing their best to enforce it and several lockdown violation cases have been registered and fines imposed.

The ICR, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, has so far registered 205 cases – the highest in the state – followed by Changlang (33), Namsai (30), West Kameng (15), East Siang (12) and Lower Subansiri (12).

As on Thursday, Arunachal reported 491 Covid-19 cases, including 335 active cases. While 153 people have recovered, three persons have died of the pandemic. (PTI)