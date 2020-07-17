NEEPCO to allow commuters to use its road

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The NEEPCO authorities have agreed to the request of the Papum Pare district administration to allow commuters to use the road which passes through the NEEPCO campus till the Yupia-Potin road is restored.

A portion of the highway was washed away near the Hoj market, and the highway department authorities have sought time for its complete restoration.

On Thursday, Sagalee ADC S Lowang along with officials of the PWD highway visited Hoj and made the arrangement with the NEEPCO authorities.

Speaking to the press, the ADC informed that the traffic will be regulated.

“I spoke to GM NEEPCO and accordingly have worked out a plan. No one will stop inside the campus and commuters will not spit while passing through the campus,” she said.

She urged the people to stop using the Doimukh-Hoj road during nighttime in view of safety concerns.

Taba Apa, the contractor engaged in the maintenance of the Doimukh-Potin stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH), urged the people to cooperate.

“During the lockdown we were planning to carry out periodical maintenance work, but rain caused major destruction like washing away a major portion of the road at Hoj. We have been forced to work on resolving these problems,” he said.

He appealed to the people to stop travelling at night and also during the day when heavy showers lash the area.

Doimukh Highway Division EE Gyati Anda informed that, besides carrying out periodical maintenance, the division has identified four major areas, including the infamous Kalamati, which require permanent solutions.

“There are four major points which need permanent solutions and will not be solved by periodical maintenance. The PWD highway sent a DPR to the ministry of road transport & highways. But some observations were made. We will rectify and send them back to the ministry,” he said.

The EE said the tender for periodical maintenance of the Yupia-Hoj (Package B) stretch has been completed and a letter of acceptance (LoA) has been issued, adding that an agreement with the contractor will be signed at the earliest.

Informing about the Potin-Pangin TAH, he said work on Package 1 (from Potin to Anya gate) and Package 2 (from Anya gate to Pamluk) “are making good progress.”

He also said that LoA has been issued for Packages 3 and 5, while an agreement has been signed with a contractor for Package 4.

“Till Dumporijo, the work has been finalized,” the EE added.